China to give Syria $4.42 million in emergency humanitarian aid

Ecns.cn) 09:05, February 09, 2023

(ECNS) -- The Chinese government will allocate 30 million yuan (about $4.42 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to Syria for earthquake relief and rescue work, as well as $2 million of cash assistance and relief supplies urgently needed by Syria, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

At the same time, China will speed up the implementation of the ongoing food aid project, she said.

Chinese authorities will also cooperate closely with Syria to ensure that the above-mentioned assistance is implemented as soon as possible, so as to help the country with earthquake relief and provide assistance to disaster victims, she added.

