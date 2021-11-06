Xi says China to work with Syria to promote common values of humanity

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China is ready to work with Syria to promote the common values of humanity and facilitate dialogue between civilizations.

In a phone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Xi also called for joint efforts to defend international equity and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Xi noted that Syria is one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with New China and one of the co-sponsors of the UN General Assembly resolution that restored China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

Since the establishment of China-Syria diplomatic ties 65 years ago, bilateral relations have withstood the test of changes in the international situation, and the friendship between the two countries has grown stronger, he said.

China, he added, attaches great importance to the development of China-Syria relations and is ready to work with Syria to achieve more results in bilateral friendly cooperation.

China will continue to assist Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and support it advancing reconstruction and resuming development, he said, adding that his country also welcomes Syria's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

Xi stressed that China firmly supports Syria in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, and firmly opposes interference by external forces in Syria's internal affairs.

He said he is confident that Syria will overcome various risks and challenges, and achieve new victories in the struggle to defend independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the Syrian people will embrace a better future.

For his part, Assad extended congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the restoration of New China's lawful seat in the United Nations, which he said bears great significance to the Chinese people.

China has made great contributions to safeguarding world peace, stability and development, he said.

The Syrian government and people, he added, sincerely thank China for supporting Syria in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, opposing external interference in Syria's internal affairs, and upholding international law and international equity and justice.

Syria attaches great importance to its friendly relations with China, supports the Belt and Road Initiative, hopes to expand and deepen cooperation with China, and welcomes Chinese companies to increase investment in Syria, he said.

Noting that socialism with Chinese characteristics has achieved great success, he said Syria is willing to learn from China's relevant concepts and experience.

Syria, he added, will continue to firmly support China on issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, human rights, Taiwan and the South China Sea, among others.

