China donates medical equipment to Syrian hospital

Xinhua) 10:44, May 24, 2024

This photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows medical equipment donated by China at Assad University Hospital in Damascus, Syria. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China donated much-needed medical equipment to a university hospital in the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, in a bid to bolster the country's health sector.

Assad University Hospital in Damascus received portable X-ray machines, ventilators, and oxygen concentrators from China.

During the reception ceremony, Syrian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Bassam Ibrahim expressed gratitude for the donation, stressing the significance of international cooperation amidst Syria's challenging circumstances.

Chinese Ambassador to Syria Shi Hongwei said that China would continue to assist in Syria's reconstruction and development.

Nizar Abbas, director of the hospital, highlighted the significance of the donation in upgrading the hospital's emergency department.

This donation came as part of an initiative by China to support Syria's health sector, which includes a recent partnership involving the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Syria to deliver healthcare support via mobile clinics.

