Painter blends painting with Temple of Heaven scenery
(People's Daily App) 16:20, December 02, 2024
Recently, an artist visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing and painted "Ginkgo Avenue" on canvas. The video recording the creation of this painting has captivated netizens, who now find it increasingly difficult to distinguish the actual scene from the artistic representation.
