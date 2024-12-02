Beijing reports fewer new HIV/AIDS cases

Xinhua) 13:12, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has seen a year-on-year drop in new HIV/AIDS cases in the first 10 months of 2024, municipal health authorities said on Sunday.

A total of 1,105 new HIV/AIDS cases were reported in the city from January to October, down 21 percent from last year, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Sexual transmission was blamed for the majority of these cases, with transmission from injections due to drug abuse kept at a relatively low level.

Beijing currently has about 28,000 HIV carriers and AIDS patients. The number of new cases has kept falling in recent years, with the total number last year 49 percent down from the 2015 figure.

Sunday marks World AIDS Day. The Beijing Municipal Health Commission has warned the public to further improve their health awareness and disease prevention skills -- and to avoid high-risk sexual behavior.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)