Beijing, its neighbors launch ice and snow season

Xinhua) 10:25, November 27, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Beijing and its neighbors -- Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province -- have joined hands to launch this year's ice and snow season, attracting fans and tourists both domestic and overseas.

A launching ceremony for the ice and snow season was held at Taiwu Ski Resort in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei Province on Sunday, when 10 representative travel routes of ice and snow in the region were also unveiled.

The ice and snow industry is booming in the region after the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Chongli's ninth ski resort -- Snow Ruyi Ski resort -- will be put into operation in December. The resort is adjacent to National Ski Jumping Center nicknamed "Snow Ruyi" that resembles the shape of "Ruyi," a traditional Chinese ornament symbolizing good luck.

The number of visitors to Taiwu Ski Resort has increased from 5,000 to 8,000 per day since the resort reopened about two weeks ago. Genting Ski Resort saw its 3,500 rooms fully booked last weekend.

The ice and snow season will last from November to March next year.

