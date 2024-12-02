Sensory Experience Gallery of Palace Museum inaugurated in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:12, December 02, 2024

A student from the Beijing School for the Blind touches a model of a Chinese ridge beast at Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024. Sensory Experience Gallery, co-founded by Palace Museum and China Disabled Persons' Federation, was inaugurated here on Sunday, featuring creative cultural works, cultural experiences, and study tours. It integrates multi-sensory experiences to make culture more accessible for people with disabilities. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yu Congxia, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, shows her knot button works at Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

Students from the Beijing School for the Blind, together with their family members and volunteers, visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

A student from the Beijing School for the Blind touches a sand table model of the Palace Museum at Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

A student from the Beijing School for the Blind reads the braille version of introductions at Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

A student from the Beijing School for the Blind touches metal rivets of the door at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

Students from the Beijing School for the Blind touch a Chiwen model, a roof ornament on ancient Chinese buildings, at Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2024 shows the unveiling ceremony of Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China.

Students from the Beijing School for the Blind, together with their family members and volunteers, visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

Students from the Beijing School for the Blind, together with their family members and volunteers, visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

A visitor takes photos of creative cultural works made by intangible cultural heritage inheritors with disabilities at Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2024.

