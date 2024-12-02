Annual family commemoration for Nanjing Massacre victims held in Nanjing
Nanjing Massacre survivor Xia Shuqin (L2) attends the family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
The 2024 family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre was held on Sunday in Nanjing.
The family members attend the family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Nanjing Massacre survivor Ai Yiying with her family attend the family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
People attend the family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
