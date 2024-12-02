We Are China

Annual family commemoration for Nanjing Massacre victims held in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 13:31, December 02, 2024

Nanjing Massacre survivor Xia Shuqin (L2) attends the family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

The 2024 family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre was held on Sunday in Nanjing.

Nanjing Massacre survivor Ai Yiying with her family attend the family commemoration for victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

