China-Russia joint strategic air patrol targets no third party: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:25, December 02, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China-Russia joint strategic air patrol was carried out as part of the two militaries' annual cooperation plan, which does not target any third party and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situations, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Sunday.
Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said that on Nov. 29 and 30, the militaries of China and Russia conducted a joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the western part of the Pacific Ocean.
The strategic patrol jointly conducted by the two air forces effectively tested and enhanced the joint training and operation capabilities, according to Zhang.
