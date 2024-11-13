Senior CPC official meets Russian presidential executive office delegation

Xinhua) 09:06, November 13, 2024

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, meets with a visiting delegation of the Presidential Executive Office of Russia, led by Russian presidential aide Dmitry Mironov, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Li Ganjie, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a visiting delegation of the Presidential Executive Office of Russia, led by Russian presidential aide Dmitry Mironov, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

China is ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including work on cadres, and make greater contributions to consolidating China-Russia friendship from generation to generation, Li said.

Mironov expressed a willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and continuously promote the sustained and high-level development of Russia-China relations in the new era.

