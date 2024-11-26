Concert held in Moscow to mark China-Russia friendship

MOSCOW, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A concert featuring young Chinese and Russian musicians was held Monday night at the Moscow Conservatory, marking the friendship between the two countries.

The Friendship Concert was performed by the Russia-China youth symphony orchestra, under the baton of Russian Merited Artist, Russian-Chinese Zuo Zhenguan and principal conductor Fedor Sukharnikov.

The program included famous Chinese pieces, such as The Butterfly Lovers, alongside renowned Russian compositions. It also featured excerpts from the ballet The River Flows, composed by Zuo and inspired by a Chinese folk song.

"Both Russia and China are endowed with rich cultural traditions, and these ancient legacies bind us closely together, fostering unity and strength," said Alexander Ryzhinsky, rector of the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music, in the opening speech of the concert.

The period of 2024-2025 marks the China-Russia Years of Culture, featuring a wide range of cultural activities between the two countries.

