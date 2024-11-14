China, Russia to advance law-enforcement, security cooperation

November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 9th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), co-chaired the meeting with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that in recent years, leaders of the two countries have reached a series of important consensuses on developing the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, while bilateral relations have continued to develop at a high level.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Chen said that China is ready to work with Russia to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for the steady and long-term development of China-Russia relations in the new era.

Since the establishment of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism 11 years ago, relevant departments of the two countries have cooperated closely in safeguarding political security, anti-terrorism and judicial assistance, and achieved many practical results, Chen said.

China is willing to deepen strategic communication with Russia, promote close coordination and cooperation between departments of the two sides, work together further in safeguarding political security, cybersecurity, Belt and Road security and combating transnational crimes, to better ensure the overall development and stability of the two countries, Chen added.

Shoigu said that Russia is willing to comprehensively advance security and law-enforcement cooperation with China to better safeguard the security interests of both countries.

