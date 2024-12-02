Football charity event held in Qingdao, E China
Former Chinese national team coach Bora Milutinovic (R) communicates with former Brazilian national team football player Ronaldinho during a football charity event in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Former Chinese national team coach Bora Milutinovic, former Brazilian national team football player Ronaldinho, Chinese para-athlete He Yiyi (from L to R) pose for photos during a football charity event in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Former Chinese national team coach Bora Milutinovic is seen during a football charity event in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Former Brazilian national team football player Ronaldinho is seen during a football charity event in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Former Chinese national team coach Bora Milutinovic (front L) interacts with children during a football charity event in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Former Chinese national team coach Bora Milutinovic takes a video of fans during a football charity event in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Photos
