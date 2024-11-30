Multinational companies optimistic about win-win cooperation with China in advanced manufacturing

Xinhua) 14:26, November 30, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), multinational companies expressed great optimism about the potential for win-win cooperation with China in advanced manufacturing.

With China's growing role in global supply chains, its focus on high-end, intelligent manufacturing, and its push for sustainability, companies see significant opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

At the expo, multinational firms spanning sectors from high-tech to consumer goods, emphasized how they are leveraging China's vast manufacturing ecosystem, digital transformation, and commitment to sustainability to strengthen their own global supply chains.

During a thematic discussion on advanced manufacturing at the expo, Gao Lufeng, founder and CEO of Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in smart mobility products, highlighted the importance of collaborative innovation.

"At Ninebot, we've always focused on integrating global resources. To grow, it's not just about enhancing our internal capabilities, but also looking outward," he said.

"In 2015, we acquired Segway, the pioneer of balance scooters. Since then, this acquisition has greatly benefited us in terms of brand influence and channel expansion, allowing us to align our brand internationally," Gao added.

Many Chinese companies, especially in advanced manufacturing, are focusing on better engaging with global partners and thinking from their partners' perspectives, he said, referring to this move as key to forming strong international collaborations.

Another factor driving optimism is China's digital transformation in manufacturing. At the expo, companies showcased how China's advanced manufacturing technologies are reshaping the global supply chain landscape.

In Gao's eyes, "Made in China" has always been a crucial part of the global supply chain, bridging supply and demand. "China's manufacturing accounts for over 30 percent of global production, which is a remarkable achievement."

However, he observed a recent shift in the roles of Chinese manufacturers. More are now focusing on smart innovation and brand development, strengthening their global competitiveness. Gao deemed this trend a major transformation in China's position within the global supply chain.

At the expo, GE Healthcare showcased the latest advancements in its domestic supply chain, highlighting collaborations with suppliers to present key components such as CT tubes, bearings, MRI superconducting wires, and ultrasound circuit boards.

At the launch of its booth on Wednesday, Zhang Yihao, president and CEO of GE Healthcare China, said, "The common enemy of humanity is disease, and treating it requires a stable supply of medical equipment. China's medical equipment supply chain offers a powerful solution."

He depicted the expo as a vital platform for connecting China with the world, promoting innovation, and fostering market integration.

Sustainability emerged as another key theme at the expo. With the increasing global demand for environmentally responsible products, China's advancements in sustainable manufacturing are seen as an asset for multinational companies looking to build more resilient supply chains.

Teh-han Chow, Greater China CEO of New Zealand's dairy giant Fonterra, highlighted the company's alignment with China's "dual carbon" goals, particularly in green agriculture.

"We cooperate with local partners across the value chain to jointly achieve the sustainable development of the dairy industry," he said.

"As a New Zealand company, Fonterra is proud of having built a successful business cooperation that connects the two countries."

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)