China committed to protecting legitimate rights of foreign firms, Chinese FM says in response to AstraZeneca statement about its China chief cooperating with a probe

Global Times) 10:57, November 01, 2024

Responding to a question on the information released by AstraZeneca about AstraZeneca China President Leon Wang cooperating with an ongoing investigation by the Chinese authorities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Thursday that the question should be referred to relevant Chinese competent authorities.

Lin emphasized that the Chinese government welcomes foreign enterprises to invest and operate in China and is committed to protecting their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law.

AstraZeneca said in a statement on Wednesday night that Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International and AstraZeneca China President, is cooperating with an ongoing investigation by Chinese authorities.

"Our China operations continue under the leadership of the current General Manager of AstraZeneca China. If requested, AstraZeneca will fully cooperate with the investigation," said the statement.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)