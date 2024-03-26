Multinational companies welcome to expand investment in China: vice premier

Xinhua) 10:09, March 26, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla attending the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Multinational companies are welcome to expand their investment in China, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said in Beijing on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with representatives of multinational companies attending the China Development Forum 2024, as they exchanged views on the economic situation in the world and China, and on expanding investment in China.

The representatives were Blackstone Group chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla, Corning chairman Wendell Weeks, Siemens AG president and CEO Roland Busch, and Swire Pacific Limited chairman Merlin Swire.

He said that China is speeding up the development of new quality productive forces, the economy continues to improve steadily, the development outlook is promising, and multinational companies are welcome to expand their investment in China.

The representatives of multinational companies said they are optimistic about the potential of the Chinese market and will continue to increase investment in the country.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)