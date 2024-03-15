Home>>
Chinese vice premier stresses fostering new quality productive forces
(Xinhua) 08:31, March 15, 2024
ZHENGZHOU, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing called for efforts to foster new quality productive forces during an investigation and research tour in central China's Henan Province on Wednesday and Thursday.
Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, demanded accelerated steps to build up enterprises that use specialized and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products, so as to develop new quality productive forces.
He also urged concrete action to improve emergency management capabilities at the grassroots level.
