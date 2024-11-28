Intl journalists explore low-carbon practices in Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 10:51, November 28, 2024

Chinese and foreign journalists this week visited the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in south China's Guangdong Province to explore how technological innovations enable green and smart solutions.

The development, covering 57 square kilometers, comprises a 1-square-kilometer core area, an expansion area and other zones. It is among the first eight national low-carbon city pilot projects.

The Shenzhen International Low Carbon City has hosted numerous editions of the International Low Carbon City Forum since 2013, serving as a platform for showcasing China's green technology cooperation.

Photo shows the convention and exhibition center at the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

The city embraces energy conservation and environmental protection throughout. From green plants adorning building facades to innovative sound-controlled lighting and energy-efficient magnetic levitation air conditioning units, the city sets high standards for sustainable design. It features wind-solar complementary lights that harness daylight energy, storing it in batteries for nighttime illumination.

Photo shows a wall of the convention and exhibition center at the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

Photo shows solar panels atop the convention and exhibition center at the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

Photo shows interactive devices that adjust the brightness through sound control at the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

In the convention center's conference room, journalists learned about the microalgae oxygen bar, which uses microalgae to capture carbon and provide oxygen. A staff member explained that algae can capture carbon more effectively than trees, creating a natural oxygen-rich environment indoors through photosynthesis.

Photo shows a microalgae oxygen bar system in the conference room of the convention and exhibition center at the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

Not far from the convention center stands the 99.9-meter Future Complex, a pilot project in Shenzhen's low-carbon core area showcasing large-scale direct current (DC) technology. The building reduces energy consumption by eliminating alternating current conversion needs.

Journalists take pictures of a model of the Future Complex at the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

A convertible sandpit vehicle that doubles as a mobile stage at the Future Complex at the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

Kostas Papathanasiou, a People's Daily Online reporter hailing from Greece, said he was impressed by the green technology in the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City. He noted that every aspect of the park, from renewable energy systems to eco-friendly urban planning, demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to climate change.

Alvaro Lago Sanchez, a Spanish reporter with People's Daily Online, said, "Although Shenzhen is a rapidly developing city, it hasn't overlooked environmental issues. Nowadays, countries worldwide are focusing on low-carbon development, and the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City has shown me a unique Chinese low-carbon solution with significant value."

