Smart tech fuels China's green shift in industries

Xinhua) 16:36, August 15, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- In a 70,000-square-meter factory in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, the hum of machinery blends with precise robotic movements as this traditional industry stronghold goes digital.

Robots now handle unloading and sorting materials, while automated systems powered by 5G and the Internet of Things manage welding and cutting at Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd.

"We've digitized the entire production process, doubling efficiency and increasing space use by 50 percent," said Wang Yongqiang, deputy manager of the company, adding that "this digital factory is now key to our low-carbon, smart and efficient growth."

Founded in 1958, the company has grown into the world's largest fully mechanized coal mining technology and equipment supplier, continually raising global standards in mining support systems.

Over the years, as green and digital technologies have advanced, companies like Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery are transitioning to more sustainable and intelligent production methods.

This shift aligns with China's commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. As the country marks its second National Ecology Day on Thursday, it is steadily progressing toward its carbon goals.

According to recent official guidelines, China will prioritize the green transition across all economic and social development areas, with a focus on green and low-carbon shifts in industrial structures.

The goal is to establish an economic system centered around green, low-carbon and circular development by 2035, as noted in the guidelines.

While Zhengzhou showcases the power of digitalization in heavy industry, the coastal city of Nan'an in east China's Fujian Province demonstrates how green technologies are reshaping light manufacturing sectors.

JOMOO, a bath and kitchen brand known for its energy conservation efforts, previously required hundreds of LED lights per production line for each injection molding machine, according to manufacturing manager Yang Zhiyang.

But, robots now work without lighting, saving around 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity daily, and the factory's solar panels installed on the rooftops can cover most of its daytime power needs, Yang said. The company saves over 100 million kilowatt-hours annually, which significantly cuts its carbon footprint by more than 18,000 tonnes.

In Nan'an, over 100 companies have largely reduced carbon emissions, saved energy and lowered pollution levels, said Huang Ziya, director of the city's bureau of industry and information technology.

The dedication to green and low-carbon development across various industries is also reinforced by a series of targeted policies. The action plans for the electrolytic aluminum industry and data centers target energy-saving retrofits, fossil fuel replacement and green development, with a focus on energy-efficient upgrades and modernizing power equipment.

Digital and green technologies are also driving sustainable industrial transformation. In Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, a former phosphate mine has been transformed into a flourishing apple orchard. Since 2017, over 300 mu (around 200,000 square meters) of damaged land have been revitalized with smart farming methods and advanced agricultural techniques.

By leveraging the Internet of Things, the project has optimized water and fertilizer use, while a solar-powered cooling system efficiently preserves the apple harvest, demonstrating how renewable energy reduces costs and enhances sustainability.

China's economic and social development has entered a new phase where ecological conservation is a key goal, said Duan Changqun, chair professor at Yunnan University.

"Achieving green transformation in industries is essential to reducing resource consumption, controlling environmental impact and improving the quality of development," Duan added.

