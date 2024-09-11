We Are China

Opening ceremony of 2024 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum held in N China

Xinhua) 08:13, September 11, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

New energy vehicles are on display at an industrial expo during the 2024 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A visitor tries a VR device at an industrial expo during the 2024 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

