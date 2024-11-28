China welcomes ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:10, November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has been closely following the situation between Lebanon and Israel, and welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached by relevant parties, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that the Israeli security cabinet has approved a ceasefire in Lebanon. The Lebanese government has welcomed this decision.

When asked about China's comment on this matter, spokesperson Mao Ning said China has been closely following the situation between Lebanon and Israel and has consistently called on all parties to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Mao said China supports all efforts that contribute to easing tensions and achieving peace, and welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached by relevant parties.

At the same time, China believes that the failure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza is the root cause of the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. All parties should work together to promote an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, Mao added.

