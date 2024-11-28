UN humanitarians mobilize to deliver aid in Lebanon on first day of ceasefire

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in West Bekaa, Lebanon. (Photo by Maher Kamar/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is the greatest hope for ending immense suffering in the most devastating humanitarian crisis in a generation, the UN relief chief said on Wednesday.

"Humanitarians will keep responding to reach people in need," said Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, on social media platform X.

As the ceasefire deal came into force early Wednesday, UN humanitarians and partners mobilized to deliver assistance and support people in need.

On the first day of the ceasefire, amid plunging temperatures, 11 trucks from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) delivered emergency supplies to more than 3,000 people in Baalbek, including blankets, mattresses, winter jackets, plastic sheets, solar lamps and sleeping mats.

This photo shows the snow scenery on the outskirts of Baalbek, Lebanon, Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo by Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua)

"Immediately after the ceasefire came into force at 4 a.m., residents of south Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut and the Bekaa (valley) began their return after months of forced displacement," said UNHCR. "Heavy traffic (was) observed on the highway from Beirut to the south since the early hours of this morning."

The agency said that they will continue working closely with local authorities and partners to provide much-needed assistance to affected people to help them stay warm and safe this winter.

UNHCR has delivered more than 330,000 relief items to more than 190,000 people in Lebanon since Sept. 23.

Meanwhile, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) continues to support children who have been heavily impacted by the conflict, and is providing emergency psychological support to thousands of children and caregivers. Since September, UNICEF has reached more than 9,000 children and their caregivers with psychological first aid.

"Urgent work must now begin to ensure this peace is sustained," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

"Children and families must be able to return to their communities safely, especially those displaced in shelters and host communities. The protection of children and their families must remain at the heart of all efforts to stabilize the situation and support recovery," she added.

This photo shows a convoy of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Sidon, Lebanon, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Humanitarian needs in Lebanon remain unprecedented. The United Nations and partners need swift, safe and unhindered access so that aid can reach those in need, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has devastated lives, with more than 3,800 people killed, 15,800 injured, and nearly 900,000 displaced internally, alongside over half a million fleeing across borders, according to the Lebanese authorities.

"The devastation of homes, healthcare and livelihoods is staggering," OCHA said.

OCHA said the world body will continue to support the Lebanese government and partners.

