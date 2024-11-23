Conflict in S. Lebanon kills 3 paramedics, injures 4 peacekeepers

Xinhua) 10:16, November 23, 2024

BEIRUT, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Violence continued to escalate in southern Lebanon and Beirut's suburbs on Friday, with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah claiming the lives of three paramedics and injuring four peacekeepers.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, the three paramedics were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting their vehicle at the Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain junction in southern Lebanon. The attack also injured three others.

The ministry said the victims were affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority Association, a civil defense and rescue group linked to Hezbollah.

On the same day, four Italian peacekeepers were injured when two rockets struck the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) West Sector Headquarters in southern Lebanon.

The rockets, reportedly launched by Hezbollah or affiliated groups, hit a bunker and a logistics area, causing significant damage to nearby infrastructure, said UNIFIL in a statement.

This marked the third attack on UNIFIL facilities in the village of Chamaa within a week.

UNIFIL called for all parties to avoid fighting near its positions and stressed the inviolability of UN premises and personnel, warning that attacks on peacekeepers violate international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

In Beirut, Israeli warplanes launched four airstrikes on Chiyah, including one that destroyed a residential building that also housed commercial stores and offices.

The Israeli military also issued evacuation warnings for residents living in Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Ghobeiry, saying that these areas are located near the interests of Hezbollah.

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes since the war began on Oct. 8, 2023, has reached 3,645, with over 15,355 individuals injured.

