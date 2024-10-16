China says to enhance security protection of peacekeeping units in Lebanon

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese peacekeeping units in Lebanon are safe, and measures will be taken to strengthen their security protection, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on the Israel Defense Force's recent attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

China is seriously concerned about and strongly condemns the Israeli military's attack on the UNIFIL, and firmly opposes any attacks on UN peacekeepers, Wu said.

"We require a thorough investigation into the incident and hold those responsible accountable. We urge relevant parties to take real actions to prevent such an incident from happening again. The parties involved in the conflict must ensure the safety of the personnel and assets of the UNIFIL," he added.

