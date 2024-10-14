13 killed, 36 injured by Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon

This photo shows a damaged car following Israeli airstrikes in Barja, Lebanon, on Oct. 12, 2024. According to the National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli airstrike targeted a three-story residential building in the town of Barja in the Chouf district in Mount Lebanon, killing four people, wounding 14 others, and destroying the building while causing heavy damage to neighboring buildings. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen people were killed and 36 others wounded on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on different areas of Lebanon, Lebanese media and sources said.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli airstrike targeted a three-story residential building in the town of Barja in the Chouf district in Mount Lebanon, killing four people, wounding 14 others, and destroying the building while causing heavy damage to neighboring buildings.

The casualties were transported to the Siblin governmental hospital, the NNA said.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted a building in the village of Maaysra in Mount Lebanon, killing five people and wounding 14 others, according to the NNA.

The Israeli air force also launched a raid on Deir Billa, a municipality in the Batroun district in the North governorate, killing four people and wounding three others, the NNA said.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military and civil defense sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes raided the center of the commercial market in the southern Nabatieh city Saturday evening, wounding five people and destroying more than 30 shops.

The military sources added that the Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on several towns and villages in the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon, causing infrastructural damage.

For its part, Hezbollah said in separate statements that they targeted Israeli sites with rockets, including the Homa base in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Ma'ale Golani barracks, and a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Karen Naftali.

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has been conducting an intensive air attack on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah, which has been exchanging fire with the Israeli army across the Lebanese-Israeli border since Oct. 8, 2023.

A report released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Lebanese Council of Ministers said on Saturday that the total number of people killed in Lebanon since the beginning of Israeli attacks on the country reached 2,255, while 10,524 others were injured. About 1.2 million people were displaced to seek safety, it said.

People check on the rubbles of a building following Israeli airstrikes in Deir Bella, Lebanon on Oct. 12, 2024. Thirteen people were killed and 36 others wounded on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on different areas of Lebanon, Lebanese media and sources said. (Photo by Khaled Habashiti/Xinhua)

