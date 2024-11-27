Second China Film Festival opens in Zagreb

Xinhua) 13:24, November 27, 2024

ZAGREB, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Second China Film Festival opened here on Tuesday evening, where croatian audience will have the opportunity to watch 11 Chinese blockbuster films.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Qi Qianjin, Chinese ambassador to Croatia, said that today's world is facing unprecedented complex challenges, and China has always advocated for overcoming civilization barriers and conflicts by dialogue and communication, addressing global issues through win-win cooperation, and allowing people of all countries to know each other and create a better future together.

"I believe that this China Film Festival will open a new window for the Croatian people to understand Chinese culture and further enhance mutual understanding and friendship," he said.

Xue Ning, deputy director of the China Film Archive, said that movies transcend mountains and seas, break barriers, bring people from different cultures and countries together and help them understand each other.

"The vitality of civilization lies in communication, exchange and integration. We look forward to further exchanges and cooperation and are willing to jointly build closer cultural ties through the China Film Festival and more cooperative projects," Xue added.

For his part, Jurica Pavicic, vice rector of the University of Zagreb, said that the film festival offered Croatian audiences "a unique opportunity" to put themselves in the vibrant world of Chinese culture, history and contemporary life.

"I had the pleasure of watching many of the films with my children and friends during the first China Film Festival," Pavicic said, adding that the films carefully selected for their artistic and cultural value this year are "a testament to the exceptional quality of Chinese cinema."

The China Film Festival, co-organized by the China Film Archive and the Confucius Institute at the University of Zagreb will last until February next year, during which a total of 11 Chinese blockbuster films will be screened for free.

