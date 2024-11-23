Poland "Chinese Film Festival" opens in Warsaw

Xinhua) 10:26, November 23, 2024

People watch Chinese film "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" during the 2024 Poland "Chinese Film Festival" in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 22, 2024. The 2024 Poland "Chinese Film Festival" officially commenced on Friday, with over 300 Polish guests attending the opening ceremony and watching the highly anticipated film "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms". (Xinhua/Xia Yuanyi)

WARSAW, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Poland "Chinese Film Festival" officially commenced on Friday, with over 300 Polish guests attending the opening ceremony and watching the highly anticipated film "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms".

Chinese Ambassador to Poland Sun Linjiang addressed the audience, emphasizing cinema as a vital bridge for cultural exchange and mutual understanding. He highlighted that the strong cinematic collaboration between China and Poland over the past 75 years has significantly contributed to enhancing cultural ties, strengthening traditional friendships, and fostering mutual learning.

Sun expressed hope that the festival would further deepen Polish interest in Chinese culture, promote cinematic cooperation, and enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

The festival is part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversaries of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Poland, aiming at promoting cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the two peoples.

Szymon Mioduszewski from Polish film distribution company 9th Plan told Xinhua that an increasing number of Chinese commercial films are gaining recognition in international markets. He noted that Polish audiences have a deep appreciation for Chinese films and view them as a valuable window into understanding China and its culture.

The three-day festival will be held at the Kinoteka cinema, located in the iconic Palace of Culture and Science in the center of Warsaw. The event, featuring five acclaimed Chinese films, is expected to attract audiences eager to explore the richness of Chinese cinema and culture.

Szymon Mioduszewski from Polish film distribution company 9th Plan speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Poland "Chinese Film Festival" in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 22, 2024. The 2024 Poland "Chinese Film Festival" officially commenced on Friday, with over 300 Polish guests attending the opening ceremony and watching the highly anticipated film "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms". (Xinhua/Xia Yuanyi)

People arrive to attend the 2024 Poland "Chinese Film Festival" in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 22, 2024. The 2024 Poland "Chinese Film Festival" officially commenced on Friday, with over 300 Polish guests attending the opening ceremony and watching the highly anticipated film "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms". (Xinhua/Xia Yuanyi)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)