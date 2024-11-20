6th China Film Week kicks off in UAE

Xinhua) 21:39, November 20, 2024

ABU DHABI, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 6th China Film Week in UAE opened here this week at VOX Cinemas, Yas Mall, with an exclusive screening of the Chinese film "Panda Plan."

The event, which runs for seven days, was launched on Monday with over 200 attendees, including government officials, filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and diplomats from various countries.

"Film is an art of light and aesthetics and a key medium for the exchanges of civilizations. The China Film Week has evolved into an important cultural event for fostering mutual understanding between our peoples. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in film, music, and art to strengthen the bonds of cultural exchanges," Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Zhang Yiming said in his opening remarks.

Before the opening ceremony, professionals of the UAE and Chinese film industry held a forum discussing ways to enhance film exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and China Film Administration, with support from the China Cultural Center in UAE and China Film Archive, the event this year will screen 10 Chinese films, including comedies "Panda Plan," "YOLO," and "Successor."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)