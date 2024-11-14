45th Cairo Int'l Film Festival kicks off with strong Chinese participation

Xinhua) 13:26, November 14, 2024

Actors and guests pose for photos on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 13, 2024. The 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off Wednesday evening at Egypt's Cairo Opera House with strong Chinese participation. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off Wednesday evening at Egypt's Cairo Opera House with strong Chinese participation.

Egyptian veteran movie star Hussein Fahmy, the festival's president, expressed appreciation for the presence of Chinese film at the 45th CIFF.

"We have 18 Chinese guests today and about seven Chinese films participating in the 45th CIFF. We have always been interested in Chinese cinema, and I have watched Chinese films since I was a student at the cinema institute," Fahmy told Xinhua on the red carpet during the opening gala.

He added that cooperation with China could lead to future co-productions, noting that the CIFF signed a memorandum of understanding with China Media Group (CMG) in late July, which focused on creating joint content on international films, exchanging artistic and cultural expertise, and sharing professional guests, films, and jury members.

Among the Chinese movies participating in the festival is Brief History of a Family, directed by Lin Jianjie, which competes in the International Critics' Week Competition with seven other films.

Launched in 1976, the CIFF is the oldest internationally accredited annual film festival in the Arab world, Africa, and the Middle East. This year's festival runs from Nov. 13 to 22.

Egyptian veteran movie star Hussein Fahmy (R), the festival's president, poses for photos on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 13, 2024. The 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off Wednesday evening at Egypt's Cairo Opera House with strong Chinese participation. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

An actress walks on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 13, 2024. The 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off Wednesday evening at Egypt's Cairo Opera House with strong Chinese participation. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egyptian veteran movie star Hussein Fahmy (R), the festival's president, poses for photos on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 13, 2024. The 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off Wednesday evening at Egypt's Cairo Opera House with strong Chinese participation. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)