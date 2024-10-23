17th China International Children's Film Festival opens to promote cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 08:55, October 23, 2024

People perform at the opening ceremony of the 17th China International Children's Film Festival in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024.

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 17th China International Children's Film Festival has opened in the Chinese cities of Jinan and Chengdu, focusing on the connection between children's development and the art of filmmaking.

During the festival, 35 children's films, including 20 from China and 15 from other countries such as Germany, Canada and Japan, will be screened in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province.

Meanwhile, the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu will showcase 37 children's films, featuring 22 Chinese films and 15 international ones.

The festival will also host various activities such as fairs and film technology exhibitions, offering interactive experiences for attendees.

Established in 1989, the China International Children's Film Festival has grown into one of China's leading international film events, fostering cultural exchanges and cooperation. It also plays a significant role in advancing film education for children across the country.

Young film fans are pictured during the red carpet session of the opening ceremony of the 17th China International Children's Film Festival in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024.

