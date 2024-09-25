International film festival in north China to screen movies from 22 countries, regions

Xinhua) 16:04, September 25, 2024

TAIYUAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The eighth Pingyao International Film Festival opened in the ancient town of Pingyao in north China's Shanxi Province on Tuesday evening, with nearly 60 movies from 22 countries and regions to be screened.

All the works, from countries such as the United States, France, Portugal, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, Japan, Argentina, Columbia, Uruguay and Denmark, will make their debut on the Chinese mainland's big screen, and nearly half of them will premiere globally at the festival with the theme of "Earth."

"In an era of technological transformation, looking back at our journey on earth will empower us to move forward," Jia Zhangke, founder of the film festival and a renowned Chinese director, said while interpreting the theme.

By screening excellent films from around the world, the festival focuses on discovering and promoting exceptional works by young directors, especially from emerging and developing countries.

The festival will run until Sept. 30.

Founded in 2017, the Pingyao International Film Festival is held annually in Pingyao, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site.

