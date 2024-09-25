Advance sales open for China's National Day box office line-up

Xinhua) 10:34, September 25, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- As of Tuesday, advanced sales have begun for all 10 films set for release around China's week-long National Day holiday, starting on Oct. 1.

Traditionally one of the most lucrative moviegoing periods, the upcoming "golden week" brings hope of fueling faster box office growth for the industry.

This is especially relevant given that the summer box office from June to August fell short of expectations, dropping from last year's 20.6 billion yuan (2.92 billion U.S. dollars) to 11.6 billion yuan this summer.

According to film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon, the most anticipated titles for this year's National Day holiday include Lu Chuan's sci-fi film "Bureau 749," crime action flick "High Forces" starring Andy Lau, Chen Kaige's war movie sequel "The Volunteers: To the War 2," crime drama "Tiger Wolf Rabbit" starring Xiao Yang, and "Give You A Candy," a disaster feature from Liu Jiangjiang, the director of the 2022 hit "Lighting up the Stars."

Also highly anticipated is "A Tapestry of a Legendary Land," a historical drama with elements of dance and music. It follows a modern relic researcher as he delves into the life of Northern Song Dynasty (960-1126) painter Wang Ximeng, exploring the creation of "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains."

