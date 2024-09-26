Chinese Film Festival launched in Slovakia to celebrate bilateral ties

BRATISLAVA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese film festival kicked off here Wednesday evening, with Slovaks from all walks of life enjoying the first film "One and Only" with relish.

As one of a series of events celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between China and Slovakia, the film festival is co-sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Slovakia, the Slovak Ministry of Culture and the State Film Administration of China.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Slovakia Cai Ge said that China-Slovakia relations have made great progress over the past 75 years, and films play a unique role in enhancing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He extended invitations to the Slovak people to visit China and experience in person the lives of the Chinese people and the development of China.

Mario Maruska, State Secretary of the Slovak Ministry of Culture, said in his speech that this long-term mutual cooperation contributed to the development of material, intellectual and also spiritual wealth of the two countries, while "the persisting driving force of the rapprochement of our nations" is undoubtedly the area of cultural cooperation.

Alzbeta Moravcikova, who has visited China herself, said she was touched by the Chinese young man's unremitting efforts to pursue his dream depicted in the film "One and Only," and watching films is one of the best ways to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

During the festival which will run until Sept. 28, the audience can also enjoy "The Wandering Earth II", "B for Busy", "Chang An", "My Love Dunhuang", "Nice View" and "Song of Spring" with Slovak or Czech subtitles.

