China's Golden Rooster film festival opens in Xiamen

Xinhua) 08:36, November 14, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

XIAMEN, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, which features China's top film awards ceremony, opened on Wednesday in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The four-day event will feature a variety of film activities, including the 37th China Golden Rooster Awards red carpet ceremony and awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

Six domestic films -- "The Volunteers: To the War," "Endless Journey," "Viva La Vida," "One and Only," "Article 20" and "Johnny Keep Walking!" -- are set to compete for the coveted award for best feature.

This year's film festival will also include multiple screenings of domestic and international films.

Performers dance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 13, 2024.

Casting and crew of the film "Burning Stars" are on stage at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 13, 2024.

