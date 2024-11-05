Chinese film festival brings cultural exchange to Munich

BERLIN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Munich welcomed the 12th Chinese Film Festival on Monday night, inviting locals to explore China's cinematic world through a diverse lineup of films.

Organized by the Confucius Institute Munich, the two-week event will showcase 21 feature films, three short films, two animated features, and three animated shorts.

Munich's mayor, Dieter Reiter, emphasized the festival's role in fostering cross-cultural understanding, highlighting China's global significance. The opening night featured a screening of "Five Hundred Miles," marking the start of an immersive film program.

Beyond screenings, the festival offers lectures on the film industry, and the experience of traditional Chinese attire, Hanfu.

According to Kang Wei, director of cultural activities at the Confucius Institute in Munich, the festival has grown in popularity.

"Besides hosting the annual festival, we are also working to introduce outstanding Chinese films to German audiences year-round through our monthly Chinese film club in Munich," Kang said.

