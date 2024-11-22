A fresh take on gender dynamics, "Her Story" hits big screen in China

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- "Her Story," the latest feature from award-winning screenwriter-director Shao Yihui, premiered in China on Friday to widespread acclaim. It has been praised for its sharp and witty exploration of contemporary gender dynamics and urban female relationships.

Touted as a parallel piece to Shao's 2021 hit "B for Busy," the new film continues the filmmaker's avant-garde approach to storytelling. It offers a fresh perspective on modern womanhood, delving into the lives of three characters -- two adult women and a schoolgirl.

Following preview screenings, the film garnered a rare 9.1 out of 10 rating on the review platform Douban, a score that places it alongside Chinese cinema classics such as "Farewell My Concubine" (1993) and "Infernal Affairs" (2002).

"Her Story" stars Song Jia as a fiercely independent single mother defying social norms, Zhong Chuxi as a self-described "romantic fool" who wrestles with her emotional dependencies, and Zeng Mumei as a precocious child who offers unexpected wisdom to the surrounding adults.

While some have compared "Her Story" to a "Chinese counterpart to 'Barbie'," a 2023 global hit from Warner Bros., for its whimsical yet incisive tone, many argue that it presents a distinctly Chinese perspective on gender issues.

"B for Busy" and "Barbie" earned 260 million yuan (36.14 million U.S. dollars) and 252 million yuan respectively at China's box office, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

