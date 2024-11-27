Research on silk artifacts showcased in east China

Xinhua) 10:45, November 27, 2024

HANGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The first research achievements of a project on Chinese silks were debuted on Monday in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The project, "A Comprehensive Collection of Chinese Silks," focuses on analyzing and cataloging traditional Chinese silk artifacts from across the country over various historical periods.

The project's first research findings have been published in five volumes on silk collections from museums in central China's Hunan Province, south China's Guangdong Province and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as well as those preserved in the Palace Museum and the China National Silk Museum.

The volumes were compiled by Zhejiang University, the China National Silk Museum and other research institutions across the country.

The research team behind the project compiled the findings based on broad research on the most representative Chinese silk artifacts preserved in institutions at home and abroad, said Zhao Feng, head of School of Art and Archaeology at Zhejiang University and editor-in-chief of the published volumes.

The project has gathered Chinese silk art resources that have been scattered around the globe, and aims to publish 100 volumes in total, Zhao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)