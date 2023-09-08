The ink that takes five years to make: Longquan lotus silk paste

(People's Daily App) 15:22, September 08, 2023

This treasured paste takes 14 steps to produce, from harvesting lotus stalks to drying and dyeing. Extracting lotus silk is a slow and meticulous process: 5,000 kilograms of lotus stalks yields only 100 grams of silk. Longquan ink paste is an intangible cultural heritage from Changzhou, Jiangsu Province.

