Chinese traditional silk weaving: Art of 'kesi'

(People's Daily App) 15:49, March 24, 2023

Kesi is a traditional Chinese silk tapestry-making method.

Kesi employs a weaving method called "passing warp thread and cutting weft thread," in which the surface pattern of the fabric seems like it was carved by a knife.

Kesi silk weaving is famous for its detailed pictorial designs, lightness and the clarity of its double-sided patterns.

(Video from Kuaishou)

