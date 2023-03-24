Home>>
Chinese traditional silk weaving: Art of 'kesi'
March 24, 2023
Kesi is a traditional Chinese silk tapestry-making method.
Kesi employs a weaving method called "passing warp thread and cutting weft thread," in which the surface pattern of the fabric seems like it was carved by a knife.
Kesi silk weaving is famous for its detailed pictorial designs, lightness and the clarity of its double-sided patterns.
Click on the video to see how it works.
(Video from Kuaishou)
