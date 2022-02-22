Home>>
Traditional Chinese silk technique Kesi: As valuable as gold
(People's Daily App) 16:29, February 22, 2022
Kesi, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, is a traditional Chinese silk tapestry-making method.
For its extremely detailed pictorial designs, lightness and clarity of double-sided pattern, Kesi tapestries were especially adored and used by imperial families.
Unlike continuous weft brocades, each color in Kesi is woven from a separate bobbin, making the style both technically demanding and time-consuming.
Due to the extreme complexity of Kesi technique, it is often said that one inch of Kesi silk equals one ounce of gold.
