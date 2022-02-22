Traditional Chinese silk technique Kesi: As valuable as gold

February 22, 2022

Kesi, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, is a traditional Chinese silk tapestry-making method.

For its extremely detailed pictorial designs, lightness and clarity of double-sided pattern, Kesi tapestries were especially adored and used by imperial families.

Unlike continuous weft brocades, each color in Kesi is woven from a separate bobbin, making the style both technically demanding and time-consuming.

Due to the extreme complexity of Kesi technique, it is often said that one inch of Kesi silk equals one ounce of gold.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Zhu Yingqi)

