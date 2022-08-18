Entrepreneurs, artists keep silk making heritage alive in Macclesfield, Britain
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows a silk product in a souvenir shop in Macclesfield, Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows souvenirs in a shop in Macclesfield, Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A car runs past "THE SILK ROAD" sign in Macclesfield, Britain, Aug. 11, 2022. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows a coaster in a souvenir shop in Macclesfield, Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows silk products in a souvenir shop in Macclesfield, Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows silk products in a souvenir shop in Macclesfield, Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
"THE SILK ROAD" sign is seen in Macclesfield, Britain, Aug. 11, 2022. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows souvenirs in a shop in Macclesfield, Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows a view of the town of Macclesfield in Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
