Entrepreneurs, artists keep silk making heritage alive in Macclesfield, Britain

Xinhua) 15:14, August 18, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows a silk product in a souvenir shop in Macclesfield, Britain. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A car runs past "THE SILK ROAD" sign in Macclesfield, Britain, Aug. 11, 2022. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

"THE SILK ROAD" sign is seen in Macclesfield, Britain, Aug. 11, 2022. The town of Macclesfield in northwest England was dubbed the "silk capital of England" in the 18th century, and now local entrepreneurs and artists are trying to keep this heritage alive. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

