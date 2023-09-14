Home>>
Trending in China | Zhuang Brocade: a treasure of Chinese culture
(People's Daily App) 15:22, September 14, 2023
Originating in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Zhuang brocade, one of the China's four famous brocades, is exquisite handiwork woven with cotton or silk thread. Click the video to view the gorgeous Zhuang brocade and the steps involved in its creation.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Produced by Liao Yujia)
