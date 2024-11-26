Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Luxembourg

Xinhua) 08:59, November 26, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel in Beijing on Monday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China and Luxembourg represent a fine example of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between big and small countries. He said that under the strategic guidance of their leaders, the two countries have maintained sound momentum in the development of bilateral ties and achieved fruitful outcomes in cooperation on multiple fronts.

China is ready to continue being a good friend that offers mutual support, and a good partner in seeking common development, he said. It is willing to deepen cooperation constantly in such fields as the Air Silk Road, industrial and supply chains, scientific and technological innovation, and green transformation, and it stands ready to work together to oppose protectionism, aiming to share the opportunities and dividends of open cooperation, he added.

Bettel said that Luxembourg is committed to extending cooperation frontiers with China constantly, and to enhancing cooperation in such fields as finance, logistics and new energy. The country is willing to play a positive role in promoting Europe-China cooperation, he added.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)