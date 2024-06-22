Chinese vice premier, Grand Duke of Luxembourg vow to bolster cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri in Luxembourg, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

LUXEMBOURG, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri met here Thursday and the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in various fields.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Grand Duke Henri.

He said that China and Luxembourg have always accommodated each other's core interests, and engaged in mutual respect and open cooperation, forging a path featuring mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

China stands ready to work with Luxembourg to earnestly implement the significant consensus reached by President Xi and Grand Duke Henri to advance bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields, better benefiting the peoples of both countries, Ding noted.

President Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, along with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, all aim to promote global unity, stability and cooperation, Ding said.

Noting that China remains committed to reform and opening up, Ding said that China will firmly support economic globalization and boost trade liberalization and facilitation. China will work with all countries including Luxembourg to build a better world, Ding said.

Grand Duke Henri asked Ding to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi, adding that Luxembourg and China have enjoyed a long history of friendship as well as sound momentum in bilateral relations.

Speaking highly of China's remarkable achievements, he said Luxembourg is willing to maintain close cooperation with China in such fields as education, culture, finance, transportation and logistics, to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Grand Duke Henri also noted that the European Union and China should strengthen dialogue to properly address their economic and trade differences.

