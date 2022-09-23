Luxembourg committed to deepening friendly relations with China: Grand Duke Henri

Xinhua) 13:44, September 23, 2022

BRUSSELS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg expressed his commitment to deepening friendly cooperation with China when Hua Ning, the new Chinese Ambassador to Luxembourg, presented his credentials on Wednesday.

During their meeting, the Grand Duke recalled his unforgettable experience at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China's capital Beijing earlier this year.

He said relations between China and Luxembourg have improved tremendously since their establishment of diplomatic ties five decades ago, adding that the two countries will make concerted efforts to expand new areas of cooperation and bolster bilateral relations.

Ambassador Hua said bilateral relations between China and Luxembourg have stood the test of time and pressure from changes in the international situation.

The ambassador said he looks forward to working with Luxembourg to organize a series of activities marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and to implement the important consensus reached by the two Heads of State during their meeting early this year. Enditem.

