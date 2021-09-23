China, Luxembourg to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Luxembourg's President of the Chamber of Deputies Fernand Etgen via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Luxembourg's President of the Chamber of Deputies Fernand Etgen via video link Wednesday, with both sides pledging to enhance exchanges between their legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that Luxembourg is a friendly and cooperative partner of China in Europe. Adhering to mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation, the two countries have maintained sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Luxembourg have supported each other and stood together in difficult times, injecting new meaning into the traditional friendship, Li added.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Li said China is ready to work with Luxembourg to uphold mutual respect and consolidate mutual political trust. China seeks to promote economic recovery through openness and cooperation, to maintain communication and exchanges for enhancing mutual understanding, and to uphold multilateralism and address global challenges to push bilateral relations to a new level, Li added.

Noting that the European Union (EU) is an important force in the world, Li said China will work with the bloc to advance important political agenda through consultation, explore ways to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen coordination in international affairs, and make greater contribution to world peace and prosperity.

The Chinese NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies, maintain high-level exchanges, and promote communications among special committees, Li added.

Etgen said that both countries are committed to opening-up, and the development of bilateral ties has seen mutual trust and unshakable solidarity and mutual assistance between the countries.

Etgen expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, finance, equipment manufacturing and other fields will be strengthened. Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies is willing to deepen exchanges with Chinese NPC and play an active role in promoting bilateral relations.

