Scenery of Luxembourg City
A bus runs on a bridge in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A train runs on a bridge in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Passengers get off a tram at a tram stop in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A waiter arranges a seat at a restaurant in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Cars run on a road in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A man rides a bicycle on a road in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A plane flies over Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)
Passengers get on a tram at a tram stop in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)
Photos
