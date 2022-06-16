We Are China

Scenery of Luxembourg City

Xinhua) 08:18, June 16, 2022

A bus runs on a bridge in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A train runs on a bridge in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Passengers get off a tram at a tram stop in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A waiter arranges a seat at a restaurant in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Cars run on a road in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A man rides a bicycle on a road in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A plane flies over Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)

Passengers get on a tram at a tram stop in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Ren Pengfei/Xinhua)

