Deputy PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:13, November 22, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel will visit China from Nov. 24 to 29 at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here Friday.
