China, Luxembourg agree to deep green cooperation

Xinhua) 10:09, June 22, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, in Luxembourg, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

LUXEMBOURG, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden have agreed to deepen green cooperation during a meeting here on Thursday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Luxembourg is a friendly partner of China. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties over 50 years ago, both sides have adhered to mutual respect and trust, setting an example of mutually beneficial cooperation between countries of different sizes.

China is ready to work with Luxembourg to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in finance, the steel industry, and the green economy, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, so as to elevate China-Luxembourg friendship to new heights and bring benefits to both countries and their peoples, Ding said.

Noting that today's world is in turmoil and various risks and challenges continue to emerge, Ding stressed that China and the European Union (EU) should remain partners and properly handle trade frictions through dialogue and consultation.

"Protectionism will inevitably harm others without benefiting oneself," he said, adding that China hopes Luxembourg will actively promote the EU's opening up and cooperation with China, fostering the steady and sound development of China-EU relations.

Frieden said that Luxembourg and China enjoy a long history of friendship and share deep friendship between their peoples. The new government of Luxembourg will continue to uphold a friendly policy towards China, adhere to the one-China principle, further strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, and inject new momentum into bilateral relations.

He added that Luxembourg firmly supports multilateralism and free trade, appreciates China's achievements in scientific and technological development, and is willing to work with China to promote green transformation.

