Chinese FM holds talks with deputy PM of Luxembourg

Xinhua) 08:56, November 26, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the bilateral relations have achieved long-term and steady development since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago.

China speaks highly of Luxembourg's positive and practical policy toward China, and stands ready to work with Luxembourg to consolidate political mutual trust, enhance complementarity, create new growth points for green development cooperation, increase people-to-people exchanges and push for further progress in bilateral relations, he said.

Wang noted that next year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations. China and the EU are partners not rivals, he said, expressing the hope that the EU side will uphold its strategic autonomy. China is willing to work with Luxembourg to promote the sustained and sound development of China-EU relations, Wang said.

Bettel said that Luxembourg firmly adheres to the one-China principle and looks forward to closer cooperation with China. As one of the founding members of the EU, Luxembourg is willing to enhance EU-China mutual trust and promote EU-China partnership.

Bettel noted that China is a major country worthy of trust, voicing the hope that China will play a bigger role in world peace and stability.

